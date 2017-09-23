Charleston police searching for missing 16-year-old girl

Timberland at Berkeley is the Live 5 Game of the WeekMore >>
Charleston police say they are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen on Thursday. India Coleman, 16, was last seen leaving her residence on Thursday and has not returned home, police say.More >>
The latest tracks for Hurricane Maria continue to show the Category 3 storm staying away from South Carolina.More >>
A former Lowcountry police officer has been sentenced to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to child sex crimes.More >>
An Upstate mother has been arrested and charged with murder after the gruesome discovery of the remains of a baby at a Fountain Inn apartment complex, per Fountain Inn Police.More >>
