Charleston police searching for missing 16-year-old girl

Charleston police say they are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen on Thursday.

India Coleman, 16, was last seen leaving her residence on Thursday and has not returned home, police say.

Coleman is known as a habitual runaway, Charleston police say.

Coleman was last seen wearing light blue jeans, a multi-colored tank top, and flip flops.

Police say that Coleman does not have a cell phone, but she has been in contact with her friends via Facebook.

Anyone with information about Coleman's whereabouts can call (843) 743-7200.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.