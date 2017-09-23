CSU dominates Point 66-0

Charleston Southern racked up 620 yards' offense and the Buccaneers limited Point to 98 yards in the contest as CSU topped the visiting Skyhawks at Buccaneer Field, 66-0.

Head Coach Mark Tucker picked up his first win at the helm of the Bucs (1-0) with the win over Point as the Bucs led from start-to-finish in their second win against the Skyhawks. The Bucs' 620 yards was the fourth-most in program history and the first time the Bucs broke the 600-yard mark since the 2014 season against Charlotte.

Shane Bucenell went 14-of-17 through the air for a career-high 273 yards and three touchdowns. Kameron Brown recorded his first career 100-yard receiving game with six catches for 113 yards and a touchdown. Kenny Dinkins added his second career two-touchdown game and finished with two catches for 66 yards in the win.

Noah Shuler led the Bucs' rushing effort with 11 carries and 79 yards to pace 12 different CSU ball carriers in the contest. Shuler, London Johnson, Terrance Wilson, Ellijah Henry, and Saire Davis all recorded rushing touchdowns in the game for the Bucs as CSU picked up 320 yards on the ground on 48 carries (6.7 ypc).

Anthony Ellis led a solid defensive effort with his first career three sack contest, while Noah Oliver, Nick Sands, Joey Maxberry, and Anton Williams also brought down the quarterback in the game. J.D. Sosebee returned a fumble 60 yards for the Bucs' second touchdown in the contest for his first collegiate score.



-per CSU Athletics