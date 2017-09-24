Battery beaten late by Orlando

Heviel Cordoves’ fourth goal in seven days wasn’t enough Saturday night as the Charleston Battery lost, 2-1, to Orlando City B at Orlando City Stadium.

Pierre Da Silva opened the scoring in the 31st minute. A Battery turnover at midfield led to the chance. Following the change of possession, Lewis Neal played Da Silva who received the ball and smashed a left-footed strike from about 25 yards out that hit the inside of Odisnel Cooper’s post and in.

The match was very open following the Da Silva’s goal, with both teams pressing high on the opposition and trading counter attacks. Both sides had quality scoring chances throughout the rest of the first half and into the second, but both goalkeepers stood tall keeping the score at 1-0.

Cordoves found the back of the net for the third consecutive game to level the score late in the second half. Cordoves, who came on as a second half substitute, received a pass from Quinton Griffith, turned, and fired a shot into the bottom corner to equalize. The goal was Cordoves’ sixth of the season and fourth in three games.

Minutes after Charleston equalized, Orlando edged themselves back in front. Danny Deakin’s corner kick bounced around the Battery penalty area before Lewis Neal swept it in, rolling the ball past a diving Cooper. Neal’s 87th minute goal was enough to earn three points for Orlando and move them into seventh place in the Eastern Conference.

The results around the league fell in the Battery’s favor on Saturday night. Rochester and Charlotte also lost, keeping Charleston in third place and in position to host a playoff game. The Battery will have another chance to clinch a playoff spot and move up in the standings next Sunday, October 1st on the road against Ottawa Fury FC. Kickoff against the Fury is scheduled for 2:00 PM.



