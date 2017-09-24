Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (9/23)

MLB

American League

Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - 0-4 with a K in a 5-1 win over Toronto. The Holly Hill native is batting .265 with 20 HR's and 58 RBI.

Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - 2-3 with a walk and a K in a 5-1 loss to the Yankees. The Stratford alum is batting .275 with 38 HR's and 89 RBI

National League

Matt Wieters, C, Washington Nationals - 1-5 with a HR, RBI and a run scored in a 4-3 win over the Mets. The Stratford alum is batting .225 with 10 HR's and 52 RBI

Asher Wojciechowski, SP, Cincinnati Reds - Did not pitch in a 5-0 loss to Boston. The Beaufort alum is 4-3 with 2 holds, a 6.05 ERA and 63 K's in 60.2 innings in the majors. He's 2-0 with a 2.05 ERA and 35 K's in 29.2 innings in AAA.

AA

Southern League

Nick Ciuffo, C, Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays) - Season over. The Mt. Pleasant native hit .245 with 7 HR's and 42 RBI.

James Reeves, SP, Trenton Thunder (New York Yankees) - Season over. The Ashley Ridge alum went 2-0 with 2 saves, a 0.00 ERA and 10 K's in 10.1 innings in Double-A. He was 2-0 with 4 holds, 1 save, a 2.52 ERA and 40 K's in 34.2 innings in High-A.

A Short Season

Northwest League

Chris Singleton, OF, Eugene Emeralds (Chicago Cubs) - Season over. The Goose Creek alum hit .185 with a HR and 8 RBI in Class A Short Season. He hit .304 with a HR and 6 RBI in Rookie League

Rookie League

Arizona League

Malcolm Van Buren, SP, AZL Royals (Kansas City Royals) - Season Over. The Hanahan alum went 0-3 with an 7.12 ERA and 23 K's in 30.1 innings.