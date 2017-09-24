Three injured in late night Colleton Co. shooting

Three people were injured in a shooting incident in Colleton County late Saturday night.

The shooting occurred in the 100 block of Crosby Street Saturday at approximately 9 p.m.

Local Law Enforcement and Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the area after a report of a person shot in the leg.

Upon arriving on the scene, crews found one man who was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot injury to the left thigh.

As the ambulance prepared to transport the victim to Colleton Medical Center, another shooting victim was located between two mobile homes near the end of Crosby Street. This man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his legs and a suspected fracture from one bullet.

Additionally, a third person suffered injuries from the shooting. This victim had left the scene before emergency crews arrived and was driving to CMC. A deputy located the car nearby on Robertson Blvd and followed them to CMC.

One of the victims was flown to the Trauma Center at Trident Medical Center in North Charleston due to deteriorating conditions.

The Walterboro Police Department is investigating the incident.

