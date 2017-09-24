Child hospitalized in auto-pedestrian accident

A child has been taken to the hospital following an auto-pedestrian accident.

The incident happened in the 8700 block of Fairwind Drive just before 2:30 p.m Sunday.

The driver of a box truck ran over a child's arm while trying to get a ball from under the truck as it was backing into a parking spot, according to North Charleston police spokesperson Spencer Pryor.

The child has been taken to an area hospital. They don't believe the boy has any broken bones.

The driver has not been changed.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.