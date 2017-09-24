Dispatch: Emergency officials responding to auto-pedestrian accident involving child

Four fourth-quarter touchdowns led the No. 2 Clemson Tigers to a 34-7 win over the Boston College Eagles on Saturday afternoon at Death Valley.More >>
Four fourth-quarter touchdowns led the No. 2 Clemson Tigers to a 34-7 win over the Boston College Eagles on Saturday afternoon at Death Valley.More >>
Emergency officials are responding to an auto-pedestrian accident that involves a child, according to dispatch.More >>
Emergency officials are responding to an auto-pedestrian accident that involves a child, according to dispatch.More >>
Hurricane Maria is having an effect on weather at some Lowcountry beaches. As Hurricane Maria moves closer and closer to the U.S., Charleston's ocean waters are already feeling some effects.More >>
Hurricane Maria is having an effect on weather at some Lowcountry beaches. As Hurricane Maria moves closer and closer to the U.S., Charleston's ocean waters are already feeling some effects.More >>
Charleston police say they are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen on Thursday. India Coleman, 16, was last seen leaving her residence on Thursday and has not returned home, police say.More >>
Charleston police say they are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen on Thursday. India Coleman, 16, was last seen leaving her residence on Thursday and has not returned home, police say.More >>
Three people were injured in a shooting incident in Colleton County late Saturday night.More >>
Three people were injured in a shooting incident in Colleton County late Saturday night.More >>