Dispatch: Emergency officials responding to auto-pedestrian accident involving child

By Carli Drayton, Digital Content Producer
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Emergency officials are responding to an auto-pedestrian accident that involves a child, according to dispatch.

The incident happened in the 8700 block of Fairwind Drive just before 2:30 p.m.

North Charleston police, North Charleston fire, and Charleston County EMS are responding to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

