SCHP investigating fatal single-vehicle wreck in Colleton Co.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating after a single-vehicle wreck left one person dead in Colleton County.

The incident occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. in the 7400 block of Sidney's Road.

A Colleton County man died from multiple traumatic injuries in the wreck, according to fire officials.

A 1999 Dodge was traveling south on Sidney's Road when it ran off of the roadway and overturned into a ditch, according to Corporal Sonny Collins with SCHP.

"The Dodge pickup truck appeared to have lost control in a curve, overcorrected and entered the ditch. The truck flipped over at least once, ejected the unrestrained driver and landed on top of the man.," Barry McRoy with Colleton County Fire-Rescue said.

Colleton County Firefighter-Paramedics arrived approximately eight minutes after the wreck occurred.

Crews used a winch to stabilize the truck and a reciprocating saw to remove a portion of the windshield to gain access to the victim. He suffered multiple traumatic injuries and had no signs of life, officials said. The Coroner’s Office was notified and responded to the scene.

Once the Coroner's Office completed their investigation, the winch from a Fire-Rescue unit was used to turn the truck upright and the man’s body was removed, then transported by the Coroner’s Office.

The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and was not wearing a seatbelt, Collins said.

The area on Sidney's Road was closed for approximately two and a half hours while the SC Highway Patrol investigated the cause of the accident. Colleton County Sheriff’s deputies rerouted traffic during this time.

Sidney's Road is a site of several previous fatal accidents.

