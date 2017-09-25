Gov. McMaster to speak at Volvo Cars development announcement Monday

Governor Henry McMaster will speak at a Volvo Cars economic development announcement Monday.

McMaster is scheduled to speak at 10:30 a.m. at 1810 Volvo Car Drive in Ridgeville.

This comes after Volvo announced they are planning to expand ahead of the plant opening.

Volvo officials say the plant is scheduled to open late 2018.

