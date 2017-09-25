Volvo Cars to invest additional $520 million to Berkeley County operations, brings total to over $1 billion

Volvo Cars announced Monday that it is investing an additional $520 million in its Berkeley County operations and creating 1,910 new jobs.

This new commitment adds to the company’s initial 2015 announcement and brings the collective total to more than $1 billion in investment and 3,900 jobs, respectively.

“In just the past two years, Volvo Cars has proven to be an exemplary South Carolina company that is committed to our state and to its community. We couldn’t be prouder that such a tremendous company has decided to invest in our people further and create more jobs for hardworking, deserving South Carolinians that we know will produce results,” Governor Henry McMaster said

This additional investment will also support the construction of new office operations on the company’s Berkeley County site. The 88,000-square-foot office facility will include up to 300 new workers and will serve as a training center and house research and development and operations management activities, as well as a southern regional sales office.

The S.C. Department of Commerce is planning to go before the Joint Bond Review Committee and the State Fiscal Accountability Authority to request $46 million in bonds to offset eligible items of infrastructure under the Economic Development Bond Act.

This comes after Volvo announced they are planning to expand ahead of the plant opening.

Volvo officials say the plant is scheduled to open late 2018.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.