Ports Authority to break ground for new headquarters

The Ports Authority will break ground for a new headquarters Monday.

The building is designed to sit 84,000 square feet next-door to the Wando Welch Terminal.

The new building reportedly will consolidate employees from the Concord Street building in Downtown Charleston.

It will also be a new workplace for employees from several other locations.

The groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled to begin around 8:30 a.m.

