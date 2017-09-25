Lowcountry NFL Update (Week 3)

AFC

A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals - Had 10 catches for 111 yards and a touchdown in a 27-24 loss to Green Bay. The Summerville alum has 20 catches for 253 yards and a touchdown

Carlos Dunlap, DE, Cincinnati Bengals - Had 3 tackles, 1 TFL and 1 sack in a 27-24 loss to Green Bay. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 8 tackles, 1 sack and 2 TFL's

Ron Parker, LB, Kansas City Chiefs - Had 2 tackles in a 24-10 win over the Chargers. The Beaufort alum has 14 tackles

Byron Maxwell, DB, Miami Dolphins - Had 4 tackles in a 20-6 loss to the Jets. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 8 tackles

Bruce Ellington, WR, Houston Texans - Had 4 catches for 59 yards and a touchdown and 1 carry for -1 yard in a 36-33 loss to New England. The Berkeley alum has 4 catches for 59 yards and a touchdown and 1 carry for -1 yard.

Brandon Shell, OL, New York Jets - Started at tackle in a 20-6 win over Miami

Edmond Robinson, LB, New York Jets - Did not have a tackle in a 20-6 win over Miami. The St. John's alum has 1 tackle

DeAngelo Henderson, RB, Denver Broncos - Had 1 carry for 1 yard and 1 tackle in a 26-16 loss to Buffalo. The Summerville alum has 1 carry for 1 yard and 1 tackle.

NFC

Robert Quinn, DE, Los Angeles Rams - Had 1 tackle in a 41-39 win over San Francisco. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 5 tackles, 2 TFL and 1.5 sacks

Andre Ellington, RB, Arizona Cardinals - Plays Monday night. The Berkeley alum has 2 carries for 11 yards and 5 catches for 47 yards