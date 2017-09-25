CPD to host Active Shooter Awareness sessions for area businesses

The City of Charleston Police Department will conduct Active Shooter Awareness sessions for area businesses Tuesday and Wednesday.

The sessions will be held in the Charleston Museum Auditorium at 360 Meeting Street on Sept. 26 and 27 at 3 p.m.

Sessions will cover recommendations from the Charleston Police Department about layered security approaches which will assist businesses in prevention as well as recommendations on how to respond if an incident should occur in your business.

Each session will last about one hour and include presentations as well as a question and answer component.

The presented material will be available at the end of the sessions so attendees can share the recommendations with the remaining staff at their establishment.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.