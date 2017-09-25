Police recover drugs, gun following North Charleston crash

A gun and drugs were recovered from a man following an accident in North Charleston.

Officers were dispatched to the Tanger Outlet area Sunday regarding a man that had passed out while driving a vehicle and hit a parked car.

When they arrived, officers reported the man had shallow breathing. As they attempted to begin CPR, officers found a handgun in his waistband.

EMS provided aide to the man and he was taken to an area hospital.

During a vehicle search, officers recorded a small bag containing a white power in the change compartment by the steering wheel.

The man later told officers the powder in the bag was a mix of Cocaine, Heroin, and possibly Fentanyl.

Once he was cleared from the hospital, Corey Ketcham was charged with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm and Heroin.

