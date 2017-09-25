Quantcast

Police locate missing teenager

Police locate missing teenager

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

The Charleston Police Department says a missing teen has been found. 

CPD officials announced Monday night that Cheryl Dasani Jackson was located safe.

