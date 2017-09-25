Quantcast

Police searching for missing Charleston teen

By Landon Boozer, News Content Specialist
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

The Charleston Police Department is searching for a missing teen.

Cheryl Dasani Jackson left her home on Sept. 23 and has not returned home.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the on-duty CPD Central Detective at 843-577-7434 or Detective J. Harville at 843-720-2477

