Today is Voter Registration Day! The national holiday celebrates our democracy. It was first observed in 2012 and has grown in popularity ever since. The holiday is held on the fourth Tuesday of September and this year, it will be observed Tuesday, September 26.



Now the big question is, where can South Carolinians register to vote?

The department of motor vehicles. Armed services recruitment centers. State and county public assistance offices (SNAP/food stamps, WIC, services for the disabled), where you may fill out and submit a National Mail Voter Registration Form. Register online here

More questions on voter registration? Learn more here: https://www.usa.gov/register-to-vote



