CARTA launches mobile app, texting service

Officials with CARTA have announced a mobile app and texting service.

"Riders will now be able to navigate the Charleston area with accurate real-time predictions, simple trip planning, step-by-step navigation, service disruption notifications and departure and stop reminders – and it’s all presented in a clear, bold interface," officials said.



According to a press release, transit is available for free download in the Google Play and the Apple App Store. For riders without smart phones or Internet service, CARTA also introduced a new SMS texting and phone service.

"Customers can call or text (843) 202-4410 and provide the stop number of their choice, which can be found on signs at bus stops or online here," officials said."An automated system will then relay the next two real-time arrivals for each route servicing the selected stop."

Officials released the following additional information:

KEY FEATURES OF “TRANSIT”

Know when the next bus is arriving with real-time predictions.

Plan A-to-B trips with ease.

See exactly where buses are on the map in real-time.

Launch GO for step-by-step navigation when on an unfamiliar route.

Receive departure alarms and stop notifications as well as prompts to pick up the pace in GO.

View schedules and route itineraries. Even offline.

Check ETAs for the closest Uber and request a ride.CARTA today announced its partnership with Transit, the leading mobile app provider for public transportation.

