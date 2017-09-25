Emergency crews working hit-and-run in North Charleston

Emergency crews are working a hit-and-run in North Charleston Monday afternoon.

North Charleston police say the incident is eastbound on the Highway 52 connector.

According to police, the suspect vehicle is a early 90s white Ford Ranger. NCPD officials say the vehicle was driven by a white male with short hair.

The victim, the driver of a GMC Yukon, is okay as well as his passenger, police say.

"Far right lane to connector from Rivers closed at this time and 1 power pole is down," NCPD officials said.

