Man accused of vandalizing grave marker, stealing figurines

A Lowcountry man is accused of vandalizing a grave marker and stealing figurines at a Berkeley County cemetery.

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office say 19-year-old Jordan James Furman of Hanahan is in custody.

According to the sheriff's office, sometime between Saturday and Sunday someone vandalized a grave marker at Plantation Memorial Gardens on Highway 17-A and stole some figurines that were at the grave marker.

"A fire was then set to a pile of trash at the grave marker and the perpetrator left the scene," BCSO officials said.

According to a report, the surviving family member discovered the damage and reported the crime.

On Sunday evening, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office stopped a Nissan Versa that was driven by Furman.

Authorities say the vehicle was reported to be stolen from Berkeley County on Sept 23.

Deputies reported locating items that matched the description of the ones stolen from the grave marker.

"After interviewing Furman, Berkeley County Sheriff's Office detectives have obtained warrants for theft of the motor vehicle and for destruction or desecration of human remains or repositories," BCSO officials said.

Furman is locked up the Charleston County jail.

