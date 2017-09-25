Trio behind bars accused of shooting woman at Goose Creek home

Left to right: Dawson, Burnell, and Smith. (Source: BCSO)

Three people are behind bars accused of shooting a woman at a home in Goose Creek.

Goose Creek police announced the arrest of 17-year-old Dequian Malik Dawson, 18-year-old Joshua Eugene Smith and 19-year-old Christopher Nathaniel Burnell for a shooting that injured a 79-year-old woman at a home on Pecan Grove Avenue last Thursday.

Each of the suspects faces three counts of attempted murder.

"Investigators are continuing to attempt to identify a reported fourth suspect that may have been in the suspect vehicle," GCPD officials.

Police say the victim's condition is improving.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police at (843) 572-4300 or Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.

The woman's grandson said it all started when he and his girlfriend were in the home and heard loud music in front of the house.

He said after he saw people standing by a car, he went to get his gun.

The grandson said when he opened the door to go outside, someone started shooting at the home. According to the grandson, he returned fire at that time and was trying to close the door.

The grandson reported that his grandmother attempted to push him out of the way at which time she was shot in the shoulder.

In a newly released report, the woman's grandson identified Burnell by sight as a person in the front passenger suspects' car identified as a white Toyota Camry. A court report states Burnell's father said his son does drive a similar vehicle.

According to investigators, the whole incident stemmed from an incident where Burnell was upset with the woman's grandson who provided an escort for a woman to and from work.

BCSO officials say Burnell threatened to kill the woman's grandson through Xbox messenger.

Crime scene technicians said they located eight bullet holes in the home

