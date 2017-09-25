Quantcast

Emergency officials: Crews responding to reported structure fire in Charleston Co.

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

Emergency officials say crews are responding to a reported structure fire in Charleston County. 

Authorities say the incident is in the area of the 5000 block of Highway 162 in Hollywood. 

Crews with St. Paul's fire, Charleston County EMS and the Charleston County Sheriff's Office is responding. 

The emergency call came in at 5:56 p.m.

