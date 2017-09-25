Task force sends short term rental proposal to City of Charleston planning commission

The Short Term Rental Task Force has sent their proposal for a set of reforms to the City of Charleston Planning Commission for consideration.

City officials say the task force voted 9 to 2 to send the proposal to the commission.

According to the city, the task force’s proposal is a comprehensive set of reforms designed to better regulate the short term rental industry.

City officials say under the proposal, STRs must be registered, licensed, and owner occupied, with a limit of four adult guests per night.

"In addition, STR’s in the Old and Historic District must be on the National Register of Historic Places," city officials said."Elsewhere in the city, STR’s must be in buildings that are defined as historic, meaning that they are at least 50 years old."

According to a city release statement, the 9-2 majority represented a broad cross-section of Task Force members, including representatives of both the Historic Charleston Foundation and the Preservation Society of Charleston.

"As a part of the STR reform process, the city is also working to budget additional enforcement officers for 2018, in order to ensure that new regulations are followed," officials said.

“This far-reaching and carefully balanced proposal is compatible with our city’s neighborhoods and protects our residents’ quality of life,” said city Planning Director Jacob Lindsey. “That’s a remarkable accomplishment, and yet another example of how much our city benefits from the work of citizen commissions like this one.”

