SC Ports Authority breaks ground on new headquarters

The construction project of the South Carolina Ports Authority’s new headquarters has officially begun.

Officials broke ground on the project Monday morning during a ceremony near the Wando Welch Terminal in Mount Pleasant.

The 84,000-square foot building will consolidate employees from the Concord Street building and numerous other Ports Authority locations.

South Carolina Ports Authority President and CEO Jim Newsome says the building, which will be adjacent to the Wando Welch Terminal, will provide employees a modern workplace environment.

"We're all over the place today. We're in different buildings here and there and pretty much split up,” Newsome said.

Newsome said the new headquarters is designed to create better communication and fresh ideas.

"It's the capstone of our culture change initiative to get everyone together in a campus-type environment," Newsome said.

The building will feature a fitness center, walking trails, collaborative work spaces and rooftop terraces for employees.

The new headquarters is set to open in December of 2018.

