Two men accused of attacking disabled Orangeburg vet using man's walker

Investigators have arrested two men accused of attacking a disabled Orangeburg veteran using his own walker during a robbery attempt.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office charged 22-year-old Samir Brown and 28-year-old Jarrah Dixon, both of Orangeburg, with first-degree assault and battery, first-degree burglary, and possession of a weapon during a crime.

“Every citizen has the right to enjoy the privacy and security of their own home,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “These two individuals decided they were more important than this man’s right to the comforts and safety of his home.”

On Sunday morning, deputies responded to a home on State Court where a 64-year-old veteran said two men had caught him alone at his home when they broke in and used his own walker to assault him.

"The veteran said at gunpoint the two intruders took a small quantity of cash and a bank card from him," OCSO officials said.

Authorities said when the victim reached for his alarm button around his neck, one suspect called out, “Let’s get out of here, he is about to press that button."

Deputies say they located one suspect who admitted to having been inside the house.

According to reports, Dixon said during a brief interview an acquaintance suggested the two go to the veteran’s residence to get some money.

"Dixon said Brown decided to wear a bed sheet since he knew the veteran," OCSO officials said."Dixon told investigators he hid his clothing from the robbery."

A report states investigators were able to locate that clothing at one location as well as a bed sheet outside of the veteran’s home.

During a hearing on Monday, bond was deferred to circuit court.

The veteran attended the hearing with relatives but did not wish to address the court.

OCSO Victim’s Advocate Alexi Guinyard’s request for a no contact order should either suspect eventually make bond was granted by the court.

