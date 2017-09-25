TAKE A STAND: Tennessee Church Shooting

Leshea White and Kimberly Stallworth hug their uncle Roger Bracey, who was at Burnette Chapel Church of Christ when shots were fired, Sunday in Antioch, Tenn. (Source: Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via AP)

When we first heard about the shooting at Burnette Chapel Church of Christ near Nashville, we all held our breath.

A gunman killed one and wounded six others. A scene too familiar to those of us in the Lowcountry who will never forget what happened at Mother Emanuel AME.

Police in Tennessee say had it not been for a 22-year-old church usher who confronted the masked gunman, more people would have been hurt and likely killed.

The young man says he’s not a hero, but we know he is.

And so are the police and first responders.

And for the families of the victims in Tennessee, prayers are being lifted from the Lowcountry.

