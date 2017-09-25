Live 5 Five Star Player of the Week: Cane Bay's Kris Copeland

Cane Bay senior running back Kris Copeland is our newest Live 5 Five-Star Player of the Week.

Copeland rushed for 300 yards and five touchdowns in the Cobras 38-31 win over Hanahan Friday.

Copeland was filling in at quarterback as South Carolina commit R.J. Roderick was on the sidelines with a back injury.

The speedster back has 656 yards and seven touchdowns through five games. Cane Bay is 4-1 on the year.