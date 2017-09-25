USC announces game time for Arkansas matchup

The South Carolina Gamecocks will host the Arkansas Razorbacks in an SEC battle on Saturday, October 7, at Williams-Brice Stadium. Game time has been set for 4 pm ET and the contest will be televised on SEC Network, the conference office announced today.

This will be the first matchup between South Carolina and Arkansas since 2013. The teams met every year since both teams joined the SEC in 1992 through the 2013 season. The Razorbacks lead the all-time series by a 13-9 count, but the Gamecocks hold a slim 6-5 advantage in Columbia. The Gamecocks have won each of the last two games in the series, posting a 38-20 win in Columbia in 2012, then a 52-7 victory in Fayetteville in 2013.

South Carolina is 3-1 overall, 1-1 in the SEC. They will travel to College Station this week to face the Texas A&M Aggies. Arkansas is 1-2 overall, 0-1 in the SEC. They host New Mexico State in a non-conference game on Saturday.



-per USC Athletics