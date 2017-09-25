Kickoff time announced for CSU-Indiana game

Kickoff time has been announced for the October 7 game between Charleston Southern and Indiana. The Buccaneers will take on the Hoosiers at 3:30 p.m. on the Big Ten Network at Memorial Stadium.

Tickets for the contest are on sale now at IUHooisers.com, with CSU tickets to become available this week.

The Buccaneers continue the 2017 season this weekend at Buccaneer Field as CSU hosts Mississippi Valley State. Kickoff on the Big South Network is set for 6 p.m. EST.



-per CSU Athletics