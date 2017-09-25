Charleston mayor, state representative hear concerns over West Ashley flooding

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg and State Representative Wendell Gilliard joined the conversation of flooding concerns at a West Ashley neighborhood meeting.

At Monday night’s Ardmore/Sherwood Forest neighborhood association meeting, city and state leaders heard concerns over the reoccurring issue of flooding.

Community members showed pictures of their flooded homes and asked for the city and state to help put stop the flooding in low lying areas.

Some people said they weren’t eligible for flood insurance because they said they were told their house was a risk.

A member of the City of Charleston Livability Department said crews had been to the neighborhood in the previous week to clear the storm drains.

Residents were also advised that it is their responsibility to bag their leaves and not let the drains get to the point of being clogged.

In addition to flooding, community members asked for more maintenance on bike paths and retention ponds, affordable work force housing, and fix the drainage problem.

