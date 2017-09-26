Quantcast

SCE&G crews secure gas leak in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

SCE&G crews have secured a gas leak in North Charleston. 

The incident was in the area of Wescott and Patriot boulevards. 

Residents reported an odd smell in their home.

A representative of SCE&G said the gas leak was caused by digging in the area when contractors reportedly hit a line.

