SCE&G sending crew to reported gas leak

By Landon Boozer, News Content Specialist
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Dispatch confirms emergency crews on the scene of two reported gas leak near each other.

A call came in at 7:30 a.m.to the intersection of Wescott Blvd and Patriot Blvd.

Residents reported an odd smell in their home.

A representative of SCE&G said the gas leak was caused by digging in the area.

Contractors reportedly hit a line and SCE&G crews were headed to the area.

The representative said she wasn't sure the company of the contractors.

There have been no reported injuries.

