August Eclipse propels CHS passenger count.

Total passenger traffic at Charleston International Airport rose over 10 percent in August.

According to a press release by the Charleston County Aviation Authority, passengers arriving at Charleston International airport increased 11.1 percent while passengers boarding a flight at the airport rose 9.7 percent.

In 2017, CHS has experienced monthly increases in passenger traffic ranging from 5.5 percent to 9 percent.

August's total solar eclipse was called the biggest single tourist event in South Carolina by the S.C. Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism.

“Of the summer months, August is typically slower than the others. However, we saw a marked increase in the number of people in and out of the terminal, particularly in the days leading up to and right after the eclipse,” executive director and CEO of the Charleston County Aviation Authority Paul G. Campbell Jr. said. "That gave us a nice boost for the month."

The airport is reportedly on track to record top four million passengers in 2014. Through August, almost three million passengers have flown in and out of Charleston International.

