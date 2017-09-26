Death Row inmates transferred to Columbia from Lowcountry

Death Row inmates were transferred from Lieber Correctional Institute in Ridgeville to Kirkland Correctional Institute in Columbia Tuesday morning.

“Transferring these inmates to Kirkland Correctional Institute will help the department because of resources in Columbia,” South Carolina Department of Corrections Director Bryan Stirling said. “This will also help with staffing issues at Lieber Correctional Institute.”

No word on the identities of those transferred.

