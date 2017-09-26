Gun found on student at North Charleston High School

A high school student has been arrested after officers found him with a handgun on school grounds.

Kenneth Daquan McCoy has been arrested and charged with Possession of a Firearm on School Property after a student told School Resource Officers at North Charleston High School McCoy was seen on campus with a handgun, according to North Charleston Police spokesperson Spencer Pryor.

Officers made contact with the student and he tried to run away but was immediately captured.

The gun was found inside the student's waistband.

