Former USC QB Dylan Thompson named CSU Men's Basketball Director of Player Development

Dylan Thompson, a former starting quarterback at the University of South Carolina, is transitioning to basketball. Thompson has been named Charleston Southern Men’s Basketball Director of Player Development, Bucs’ head coach Barclay Radebaugh announced on Tuesday.

Thompson comes to CSU after spending parts of the last three years pursuing an NFL career with the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams. He graduated from South Carolina in 2014 after helping the Gamecocks to one of their best stretches in program history. Thompson highlighted his career by leading the SEC in passing yards in 2014, setting a single-season school record in the process.

The Boiling Springs, S.C., native was a two-sport star in high school, and is looking forward to returning to basketball. In his role as Director of Player Development, Thompson will work with the Bucs’ players in all aspects of their off the court college experience. Along with Radebaugh and CSU’s assistant coaches, he will plan and implement programs to support student-athlete development.

“I am so grateful to have the opportunity to pour into the student-athletes on the basketball team here at Charleston Southern,” Thompson said. “God has put a dent in my heart for growing people, and I firmly believe the way to do that is through interpersonal relationships. We are excited about all that God will do here.”

Radebaugh believes Thompson’s experience at the top rung of college athletics will help him make an impact on CSU’s players. Thompson arrives at CSU on the recommendation of Jack Easterby, the New England Patriots’ Team Character Coach and Director of Team Development.

“I am thrilled to add Dylan to our staff and basketball family,” Radebaugh said. “Dylan and his wife Melanie are going to be a tremendous asset to our culture and affect our team in so many positive ways.”

“Dylan is simply a winner,” Radebaugh continued. “He is a man of strong character that worked his way to excellence at the highest levels while handling himself with dignity and class.”

Radebaugh also explained how the process of adding Thompson to his staff came about.

“When the opportunity presented itself to add Dylan to our staff, I jumped at it. Jack Easterby is a long-time and very close friend of mine, and he recommended Dylan and asked me to spend some time with him. I immediately saw that Dylan would be a terrific benefit to our team.”

“We want to provide every opportunity for our players to grow spiritually, emotionally and athletically. We work daily to help our guys learn to be dependable men that will someday leave CSU and be change agents for good in our world. Dylan will immeasurably help us reach these development goals. Our current staff will be a terrific resource for our players to excel in every possible way.”

While at South Carolina, Thompson played a valuable role as the backup to Connor Shaw before stepping into the starting spot as a senior in 2014. Thompson paced the SEC and set a school record with 3,564 passing yards during that campaign, and finished third in the league in total offense.

Off the field, Thompson earned the 2014 Freddie Solomon Community Spirit Award, given annually to the college football player that best values community service. He was also a finalist for the 2014 Wuerffel Trophy, an award presented to the college football player who best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement.

Thompson earned his undergraduate degree in Sport and Entertainment Management. He and his wife, Melanie, wed in June of 2015.