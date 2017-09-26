Quantcast

Crews working accident on I-26 EB near Ridgeville involving tractor trailer

DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

Emergency crews are working an accident on I-26 near Ridgeville involving a tractor trailer Tuesday afternoon. 

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the eastbound accident is at the 185 mile marker where the left lane is blocked. 

Authorities are advising motorists to expect delays and seek an alternate route if possible. 

