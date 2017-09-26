Quantcast

EB I-26 traffic near Ridgeville back to normal following accident involving tractor trailer

DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

Eastbound I-26 traffic near Ridgeville is back to normal following an accident Tuesday afternoon. 

The accident involved a tractor trailer at the 185 mile marker.

That scene has since been cleared and all lanes have been reopened. 

No word on the severity of any injuries. 

