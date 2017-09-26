Quantcast

Traffic on I-26 EB near Ridgeville moving slowly following accident

DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

Motorists are reporting traffic is still moving slowly on I-26 eastbound near Ridgeville following an accident. 

Authorities say the accident involved a tractor trailer at the 185 mile marker.

That accident has since been cleared and all lanes have been reopened. 

No word on the severity of any injuries. 

