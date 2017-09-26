Folly Beach residents planning to raise money to move Folly Boat back

Charleston police say one person is dead and another person injured following a shooting in downtown Tuesday night.More >>
Charleston police say one person is dead and another person injured following a shooting in downtown Tuesday night.More >>
Residents on Folly Beach are planning to raise money to move the Folly Boat back to its original spot after it was moved by flood waters during Hurricane Irma.More >>
Residents on Folly Beach are planning to raise money to move the Folly Boat back to its original spot after it was moved by flood waters during Hurricane Irma.More >>
To call Sue Card an animal lover would be an understatement.More >>
To call Sue Card an animal lover would be an understatement.More >>
Eastbound I-26 traffic near Ridgeville is back to normal following an accident Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Eastbound I-26 traffic near Ridgeville is back to normal following an accident Tuesday afternoon.More >>
A high school student has been arrested after officers found him with a handgun on school grounds.More >>
A high school student has been arrested after officers found him with a handgun on school grounds.More >>