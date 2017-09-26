Future of Folly Boat up for discussion at Folly Beach City Council

The famous Folly Boat that got moved by flood waters during Hurricane Irma will be discussed at Folly Beach City Council Tuesday night.

Mayor Tim Goodwin is expected to make a few comments about the landmark during the meeting at 7 p.m.

The boat was blown by the high winds of Hurricane Irma from its usual resting place on Folly Road to a dock off Sol Legare Road on James Island.

That dock was damaged, but the boat stayed intact.

The dock owner says he would like to see the boat returned to its normal spot.

The boat was borne out of Hurricane Hugo which hit Charleston in 1989.

Since then, it has been painted and repainted with messages and designs meant to accomplish everything from sending well wishes to loved ones to making political and social statements.

Chris John said he was on Facebook Live when he noticed the boat slamming into his dock.

"I realized that we do need to save the boat and my buddy, Ryan, was here and so we tried to tie it up, make sure drift out into the ocean," he said.

John and his friend Ryan Godbout managed to tie the boat to the dock, but the damage was done.

The biggest question now is what will happen to the boat. John hopes to return it to where it was after Hurricane Hugo so that the tradition surrounding it can continue.

#Irma ripped the Folly Boat from its foundation and sent it crashing into Chris Johns' dock. He and a friend managed to tie it up #chsnews pic.twitter.com/hYJQYuQai0 — Harve Jacobs (@policereporter) September 11, 2017

