Charleston police: One dead, another injured following downtown shooting

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Charleston police say one person is dead and another person injured following a shooting in downtown Tuesday night. 

According to police, the shooting happened around 8 p.m. on Athens Court. 

The injured subject was transported to MUSC. 

No arrests have been made at this time. 

According to emergency officials, the incident was initially reported in the area of Athens Court and Romney Street. 

Charleston police, EMS and fire are responding, according to emergency officials. 

Residents reported several officers in the area. 

