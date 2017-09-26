Charleston police: One dead, another injured following downtown shooting

Charleston police say one person is dead and another person injured following a shooting in downtown Tuesday night.

According to police, the shooting happened around 8 p.m. on Athens Court.

The injured subject was transported to MUSC.

No arrests have been made at this time.

According to emergency officials, the incident was initially reported in the area of Athens Court and Romney Street.

Charleston police, EMS and fire are responding, according to emergency officials.

Residents reported several officers in the area.

We have a crew on the way to the scene.

Two people were shot about 8 pm on Athens Court. One person has died and one person transported to MUSC. No arrest/arrests at this time. — Charleston P.D. (@CharlestonPD) September 27, 2017

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.