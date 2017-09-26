Coroner identifies man killed in downtown Charleston shooting

Authorities have identified a man killed in a downtown Charleston shooting.

The Charleston County Coroner's Office says 33-year-old Darnell White of North Charleston died on Athens Court on Tuesday night from a gunshot wound.

Another person was also shot in the incident and transported to MUSC.

Officers responded to the scene at 8:07 p.m.

When they arrived, officers said they saw the deceased individual in the middle of the street with several people around him.

Officers reported locating the second victim on the sidewalk with people around him.

According to Charleston police, the second victim was being "very uncooperative" with officers and refused to give police any information.

Emergency officials say the incident was initially reported in the area of Athens Court and Romney Street.

EMS and fire crews also responded, according to emergency officials.

Residents reported several officers in the area.

Two people were shot about 8 pm on Athens Court. One person has died and one person transported to MUSC. No arrest/arrests at this time. — Charleston P.D. (@CharlestonPD) September 27, 2017

No arrests have been made at this time.

Charleston investigators are trying to determine a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111 or police at 843-743-7200 to speak to the duty CPD detective.

