Lowcountry HS Football Week 6 Schedule

Week 6 of the high school season kicks off on Friday with a big SCISA matchup as our Game of the Week. Check back for scores, updates and more on Friday night.
9/29
First Baptist (4-1) at Porter-Gaud (4-1)
Stratford (1-4) at Ft. Dorchester (5-0)
Ashley Ridge (3-2) at Goose Creek (1-3)
James Island (1-4) at Wando (2-3)
West Ashley (2-2) at Summerville (3-1)
Cane Bay (4-1) at Colleton Co. (2-3)
Berkeley (4-1) at Hilton Head (3-1)
Beaufort (4-0) at Stall (2-2)
Manning (6-0) at Hanahan (2-4)
Timberland (2-3) at Lake Marion (0-6)
Aynor (4-1) at Georgetown (2-3)
Dillon (5-0) at Waccamaw (0-5)
Whale Branch (0-4) at Woodland (2-3)
Academic Magnet (1-3) at North Charleston (3-1)
Burke (1-4) at Garrett (1-3)
Mullins (3-2) at Andrews (4-2)
Marion (2-4) at Carvers Bay (5-1)
Kingstree (0-5) at Johnsonville (3-3)
Military Magnet (0-5) at St. John’s (3-2)
Baptist Hill (5-0) at Charleston Charter (0-4)
CE Murray (4-2) at Cross (2-2)
East Clarendon (0-5) at Hemingway (5-0)
Northwood (1-4) at Oceanside (4-2)
Pinewood (2-3) at Cardinal Newman (2-4)
