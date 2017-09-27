Dr. Jill Biden to visit Charleston, talk early childhood education

The former Second Lady of the United States will make a visit to the Lowcountry Wednesday morning.

Dr. Jill Biden is scheduled to speak at an event for Save the Children in Downtown Charleston. The education advocate serves as Board Chair of the organization.

Save the Children has worked in South Carolina since 2003. The international organization promotes children’s rights, provides relief and helps support children in developing countries. It also delivers programs to more than 5,500 South Carolina students, according to a release.

Biden will speak alongside South Carolina Supt. of Education Molly Spearman, Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg and other Save the Children leaders.

