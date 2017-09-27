AG announces more than $9.4 million in grants to help crime victims in the Lowcountry

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson has announced more than $9.4 million in grant money for helping crime victims in five Lowcountry counties.

Wilson says the grants will go to local and state agencies, local agencies and nonprofit groups.

The bulk of the money, $6.5 million, will go to agencies in Charleston County.

Charleston County Sheriff Al Cannon said during the Wednesday afternoon press conference that he will provide office space for any training for agencies that will use the grant money.

Burke Fitzpatrick, director of the Division of Crime Victim Services, says no tax dollars are paying for the grant program.

According to Fitzpatrick, a lot of the funds come from garnishment of wages from prisoners on work release.

