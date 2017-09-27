Attorney general to announce millions in grants to help crime victims

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson will hold a news conference in Charleston Wednesday to announce millions of dollars in grants to help crime victims.

Wilson says the grants will go to local and state agencies, local agencies and nonprofit groups.

The attorney general says the groups receiving the grants will talk about how they will use the money.

The news conference will be held at the Charleston County Sheriff's Office at 2 p.m.

