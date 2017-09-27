Millions of dollars coming to Lowcountry to help crime victims

Millions of dollars are coming to the Lowcountry to help crime victims and their families.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson on Wednesday afternoon said $9.4 million will be shared by agencies in five counties.

"That's 9.4 million dollars that is going to the streets to help these people who need it the most, the victims of crimes in our state," Wilson said at a news conference at the Charleston County Sheriff's Office.

The grant money is being distributed by the South Carolina Crime Victim Services Division which is under the attorney general's office.

No tax dollars are being used.

Carole Swiecicki is the executive director of the Dee Norton Child Advocacy Center. Her agency is getting more than a million dollars.

"I think no one is more deserving than a child who's been victimized by abuse to be able to have access to healing services and that's what these funds will do," Swiecicki said.

The Carolina Youth Development Center is getting more than $300,000 to help children at their facility.

"All of our kids come to us as victims of abuse and neglect and this gives us the opportunity to hire case managers to hire people to treat them more intensively," CEO Beverly Hardin said.

Wilson says the people working for the agencies that are getting the grants usually go unrecognized and work in the trenches.

"The person who is sitting there holding the hand of the victim or their family, not only from the night of the incident but sometimes for many years after the crime has ended and the court case is over," Wilson said.

Agencies that serve victims in Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, Beaufort and Hampton will share the $9.4 million.

More than $38 million is being distributed statewide.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.