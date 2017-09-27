Police: Crash involving CARTA bus sends 2 to hospital

Charleston Police are investigating an accident Wednesday morning involving a CARTA bus.

The crash was reported in the 1500 block of Savannah Highway and involved the bus and another vehicle, Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis said.

Two people were transported to Roper St. Francis, he said. It is not clear whether those people were passengers of the bus or the other vehicle.

“The safety of our passengers and motorists is CARTA’s top priority, and our staff is assisting local agencies in reviewing the incident,” spokesman Daniel Brock said.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.