Dorchester Co. Sheriff's Office announces traffic checkpoints

The Latest on the failure of a nuclear power project in South Carolina (all times local):More >>
The Latest on the failure of a nuclear power project in South Carolina (all times local):More >>
Charleston Police are investigating an accident Wednesday morning involving a CARTA bus.More >>
Charleston Police are investigating an accident Wednesday morning involving a CARTA bus.More >>
North Charleston police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting in June.More >>
North Charleston police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting in June.More >>
The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office and Target Zero will be conducting public safety checkpoints Thursday.More >>
The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office and Target Zero will be conducting public safety checkpoints Thursday.More >>
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson Will hold a news conference in Charleston Wednesday to announce millions of dollars of grants for crime victims.More >>
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson Will hold a news conference in Charleston Wednesday to announce millions of dollars of grants for crime victims.More >>