Dorchester Co. Sheriff's Office announces traffic checkpoints

The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office and Target Zero will be conducting public safety checkpoints Thursday.

The first checkpoint will be around the 300 block of Old Fort Drive at 10 a.m.

The second checkpoint will be held around the 4300 block of Ashley River Road at noon.

The Dorchester County Sheriff's office says they are conducting these checkpoints in response to collisions, traffic complaints and reports of speeding and unsafe driving.

